Flag project recalls Japanese internment camps, one signature at a time

Dozens come to Palo Alto to share experiences from dark chapter of American history. For Yoshiki Oshima, the memories remain fresh 70 years later. There was the FBI taking away his father, a farmer who was involved in the local church and the Japanese community. There was the forced evacuation of his family to the Tule Lake camp, one of 10 concentration camps that the United States constructed in 1942 to incarcerate Japanese residents. There was the reunion with his father a year later in Crystal City, Texas, a more secure camp that was run by the Department of Justice and was generally reserved for people that the government deemed to be more threatening.