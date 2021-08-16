Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

Flag project recalls Japanese internment camps, one signature at a time

By Gennady Sheyner
Posted by 
PaloAltoOnline
PaloAltoOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dozens come to Palo Alto to share experiences from dark chapter of American history. For Yoshiki Oshima, the memories remain fresh 70 years later. There was the FBI taking away his father, a farmer who was involved in the local church and the Japanese community. There was the forced evacuation of his family to the Tule Lake camp, one of 10 concentration camps that the United States constructed in 1942 to incarcerate Japanese residents. There was the reunion with his father a year later in Crystal City, Texas, a more secure camp that was run by the Department of Justice and was generally reserved for people that the government deemed to be more threatening.

paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

PaloAltoOnline

PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

If it's useful and local, it's on PaloAltoOnline.com

 https://www.PaloAltoOnline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Topaz, CA
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Korematsu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Camp#Japanese Americans#American#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#The U S Army#Hewlett Packard#Minidoka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
California StatePosted by
PaloAltoOnline

A year after CZU fires, Newsom visits Big Basin State Park to reflect on California's climate threats

Reservoirs across state reach historically low levels. One year after lightning strikes ignited what became the largest recorded fire in San Mateo County history, California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Big Basin State Park — California's oldest state park and home to old-growth redwoods over 1,000 years old — on Tuesday to reflect on the state's response to wildfires, drought and other threats from climate change.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Groups to hold Sunday rally in light of racist incident at Fuki Sushi

The Ventura Neighborhood and Barron Park associations are hosting a rally at Bol Park on Sunday at 11 a.m. to celebrate diversity in Palo Alto. Local residents were inspired to create the event after this news organization reported that Lumi Gardner, owner of Fuki Sushi restaurant, was subjected to a racial-hate tirade, said John King, president of the Barron Park Association.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Opinion: Wasting away, Palo Alto style

I'm so excited ... nope, not for a long-awaited vacation nor my grandson leaving for college or even a fancy restaurant meal indoors. Very soon, I'm due for one of Palo Alto's twice yearly, free garbage cleanup days. For this homeowner, who once shamelessly begged, "I'll pay double, just hurry!" for an instant pickup of an old critter-infested chair, free "anything goes" via GreenWaste beats winning the lottery.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Family hopes to preserve Lefkowitz legacy at site of new bike bridge

City considers ways to recognize Benjamin Lefkowitz, who worked with bicycling champion Ellen Fletcher. Benjamin Lefkowitz never got to ride through the seasonal undercrossing that has borne his name for more than three decades. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, robbed him of his ability to cycle in the late 1980s, and he was in a wheelchair by the January 1990 ceremony inaugurating the project, which connects the east and west sides of U.S. Highway 101.
Utah StatePosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto man drowns in Utah's Lake Powell

A man who drowned in Lake Powell in Utah on Thursday while rescuing his children from the water has been identified by the National Park Service as 49-year-old Palo Alto resident Phil Chiang. A possible drowning was called in at 1:13 p.m. in the Warm Creek Bay area of the...
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Stanford psychology professor Albert Bandura has died

World-renowned social cognitive psychologist was known for Bobo Doll experiments and theory of social learning that transformed the field of psychology. Albert "Al" Bandura, the David Starr Jordan Professor of Social Science in Psychology, Emeritus, in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S), whose theory of social learning revealed the importance of observing and modeling behaviors, died peacefully in his sleep in his Stanford home on July 26. He was 95.
San Jose, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

New study finds local airports are raising blood lead levels in children

Report based on public health data spanning a decade. For the 52,000 residents living around the Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, there's a public health threat looming over the community. Daily aircraft traffic is contaminating the area with lead, and it's causing a spike in the blood lead levels in children, according to a new study commissioned by Santa Clara County that noted other area airports are also likely contaminating local communities.
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics: Hitting the ball hard

Valenzuela, who has a fifth-place finish on the LPGA Tour (LPGA Drive On Championship in early March), birdied the par-3 16th hole to go 1-under but then bogeyed the 18th. She recorded three birdies on the day. Sagstrom shot a bogey-free round, with five birdies. Women's volleyball. The U.S. beat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy