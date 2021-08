Just six months after welcoming her first child, Victoria Monét has blessed us with “Coastin,’” a feel-good, ultra-grown, sexy summer track. The new mom appears to be moving full speed ahead, as she has already mentioned plans to release a new project and begin touring in 2022. “I really want to tour at the beginning of 2022. I don't have locked in dates, but that's the plan, so that'll be my first tour of my own,” Victoria revealed in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I put out a whole project and I wasn't able to tour it because of the pandemic, so I'm just excited to finally put part two of Jaguar out and just tour the whole thing. More music is coming after "Coastin'" as well. So I'm just excited, it feels like a new wave.”