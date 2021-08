MOUNT OLIVE TWP. – More areas in Budd Lake have been found to have high levels of harmful algae blooms, rendering them off-limits to swimming and other close contact. The area in front of the Pax Amicus Castle was placed under the state Department of Environmental Protection’s “Orange” or “Advisory” category earlier this month, when sampling revealed the area had a cyanobacteria cell count of 117,000 parts per milliliter, more than double the 80,000 millimeter minimum for that level. When areas are designated as “Orange,” public beaches are closed, lake-goers are advised to avoid any close contact with the water, as are their pets, and any fish caught should not be consumed.