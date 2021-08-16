AAA: Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower But Not By Much

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices inched one cent lower last week. The state average is now $3.01 per gallon.

“Continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prevented gas prices from gaining any ground last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices have fallen under downward pressure due to worries about how the delta variant could reduce global fuel demand. The lower futures prices should enable gas prices to trend lower in the coming week.”

Last week, the price for U.S. crude oil bounced between $66 and $70 per barrel, before finishing the week flat at $68.44/b. Gasoline futures mostly did the same. Even still, futures prices remain 7% less than where they finished two weeks ago.

Gas prices remain well above what drivers paid this time last year and in 2019, when pump prices followed more traditional trends. Florida gas prices averaged $2.10 per gallon in August 2020 and $2.45 per gallon in August 2019.

On average, Florida drivers are currently paying $45 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s $8 more than what a full tank cost in August 2019.

“The long term future of pump prices is hard to predict, due to the pandemic’s effect on global supply and demand,” Jenkins continued. “Traditionally, gas prices rise in the spring, fluctuate in the summer, and fall in the fall and winter months. However, this has been anything but a traditional year.”

