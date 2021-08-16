Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower But Not By Much

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyQCO_0bTBvTz800

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices inched one cent lower last week. The state average is now $3.01 per gallon.

“Continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prevented gas prices from gaining any ground last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices have fallen under downward pressure due to worries about how the delta variant could reduce global fuel demand. The lower futures prices should enable gas prices to trend lower in the coming week.”

Last week, the price for U.S. crude oil bounced between $66 and $70 per barrel, before finishing the week flat at $68.44/b. Gasoline futures mostly did the same. Even still, futures prices remain 7% less than where they finished two weeks ago.

Gas prices remain well above what drivers paid this time last year and in 2019, when pump prices followed more traditional trends. Florida gas prices averaged $2.10 per gallon in August 2020 and $2.45 per gallon in August 2019.

On average, Florida drivers are currently paying $45 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s $8 more than what a full tank cost in August 2019.

“The long term future of pump prices is hard to predict, due to the pandemic’s effect on global supply and demand,” Jenkins continued. “Traditionally, gas prices rise in the spring, fluctuate in the summer, and fall in the fall and winter months. However, this has been anything but a traditional year.”

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.16), Panama City ($3.12), Tallahassee ($3.08)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.95), Orlando ($2.97), Jacksonville ($2.97), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.97)or more information.

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Coral#Cbsmiami#Aaa#The Auto Club Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy