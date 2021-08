Alex Smith is heading to ESPN. As we discussed in June, Smith (seen above in a December 2020 game) was drawing interest from CBS and Fox for game analyst work at that time, while ESPN and NFL Network were pursuing him for studio work. As Andrew Marchand of The New York Post (who previously reported the details on multiple networks’ interest in Smith back in June) wrote Wednesday, though, CBS and Fox ultimately went in other directions, leading to Smith signing with ESPN as a part-time studio analyst across various network shows. Here’s more on that from Marchand: