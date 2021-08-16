Cancel
Ravens rookie Ben Cleveland recovering from concussion; OL Kevin Zeitler returns to practice

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler, right, work with teammate Patrick Mekari during training camp. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

Slowly, the Ravens’ offensive line is coming back together.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland, who left a training camp practice Wednesday with a concussion and hasn’t practiced since, could be back by Wednesday, the first of two joint-practice days with the host Carolina Panthers.

“We’ll see,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Monday. “I mean, concussions are a little unpredictable.”

Cleveland, a challenger for the left guard spot along with Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips, missed the Ravens’ preseason opener Saturday, a 17-14 win over the New Orleans Saints . Pass protection has been a focus for the third-round pick; Harbaugh said two weeks ago that Cleveland’s pass sets “get a little open,” and that his footwork needed improvement.

While center Bradley Bozeman missed practice Monday after suffering what Harbaugh on Saturday called a “minor” ankle injury , the Ravens had both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Kevin Zeitler back.

Stanley’s participation Monday was his most extensive yet; his recovery from a 2020 ankle injury limited him to two of the Ravens’ four practices last week, and he did not dress for the team’s preseason opener. In a nonpadded practice, he did limited work in an 11-on-11 session, lined up for a run-game installation period and handled rookie edge rusher Odafe Oweh in a one-on-one drill.

“I’ve been trying to go against Ronnie for the longest, but obviously, he’s going through some stuff,” Oweh said. “We want him to get better and want him to compete during the season. But it was good getting some work against him today. He has that vet set, so you’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s for everything. Strong hands, and he has good feet, so you can try to break him down, but you’ve got to be fast with the hands as well. So it was a good rep.”

Zeitler, who left practice two weeks ago with a foot strain, had a workload similar to Stanley’s. Harbaugh indicated that both could participate in the team’s sessions with the Panthers, which culminates in a preseason game Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Their activity is “kind of what we expected with both those guys,” Harbaugh said. “And we’ll ease them in a little bit, too. But they’re both doing very well.”

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

