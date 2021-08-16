Nursing home union to request 30-day delay in fines for facilities with unvaccinated workers Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant

Connecticut’s largest nursing home union will request a 30-day delay of an executive order that will fine facilities whose workers are not vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The order, implemented earlier this month by Gov. Ned Lamont, bars nursing homes from employing anyone who has not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7. Those that don’t comply will face fines of $20,000 a day.

Pedro Zayas, spokesperson for SEIU 1199, said the nursing homes and the union need more time to educate workers and ensure they get vaccinated. Otherwise, he said, facilities could face staffing shortages that would compromise the care they provide.

“We want to make sure that we are persuasive as much as possible before full coercion takes effect,” Zayas said.

Zayas said most nursing homes are close having their full staffs vaccinated but that some are not there yet.

“We think that 30 days will allow enough time for all employers to get onboard and run their program,” Zayas said. “We feel we could use that time, along with the employers, to educate workers who are on the fence or who need some other kinds of supports.”

Zayas said the union has not yet formally communicated its request to Lamont but that it plans to do so at some point Monday.

Max Reiss, a Lamont spokesperson, said the executive order “was crafted with the understanding that his executive authority expires on September 30.” He did not say whether the governor was open to extending the date by which nursing homes must comply.

Matthew Barrett, president of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, said Monday afternoon that he had not seen SEIU 1199′s letter to Lamont but that the trade association would be “very reluctant” to support a delay in the executive order, for fear of losing momentum in vaccination efforts.

“There is no question that the potential for the vaccine mandate to exacerbate existing staff shortages has been a concern,” Barrett said. “But the benefits of vaccinating nursing home staff are so well-documented and the data is so clear that the incidence of serious illness will be reduced, that the industry feels strongly that we have to head in this direction.”

SEIU 1199′s intent to ask the governor for an extension on his executive order regarding vaccine mandates was first reported by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .