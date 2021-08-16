Hartford police investigate two Monday shootings

Hartfordpolice are investigating a shooting on Broad Street.

Police in Hartford are investigating two Monday shootings that left two men in their 20s injured.

The first shooting occurred Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 590-block of Broad Street at 10:51 a.m. after being alerted by a gunshot detection system. While they were at the scene, an official at a local hospital called and said a victim had arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, according to a police account of the incident.

The victim suffered from two gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Later, around 7 p.m., police responded near May Street after a report that someone was shot.

Upon arrival, police found “a male victim, in his 20s, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” they said.

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions.

