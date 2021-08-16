New Census Data Shows Changing Complexion of California; Political Power Shifts
(CBM) – Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau held a press conference to announce its first local level findings from the 2020 data collection cycle. The new numbers — which drill down to provide demographic information at the county, city and block levels — reveal that California is more multiracial, more urban and facing population shifts that will likely lead to redrawing the boundaries of the state’s congressional and legislative districts.sacobserver.com
Comments / 0