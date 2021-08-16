Cancel
Uber Eats Drops Jay Cutler From Ad Campaign Over Social Media COVID-19 Posts

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has dropped former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from an advertising campaign for Uber Eats following the athlete’s social media postings on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the use of face masks in schools. What Happened: Cutler briefly left Instagram in late July after...

Benzinga

