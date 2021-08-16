Cancel
Live Nation Updates COVID Guidelines: What To Know For Albany Area Shows

By Matty Jeff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a few individual shows announced their own policies last week, Live Nation has decided to implement new COVID guidelines for all of their concerts. Just as they did with past surges, COVID guidance and guidelines seem to be evolving daily and Live Nation is taking measures to hopefully ensure all of their shows go on. According to Pitchfork, starting October 4th the nationwide concert promoter will require all attendees to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test to be admitted to any of their events. Live Nation's most recent guidance was leaving this up to individual artists.

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

