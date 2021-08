County Public Health Officer Doctor Penny Borenstein urged residents in San Luis Obispo County to wear masks indoors at a COVID-19 briefing Aug. 18. “At the end of the day, I’m powerless. I can issue mandates. I can try to work with our staff to make vaccines available, but it really is each individual looking into their heart and their soul and saying this isn’t a war among ourselves. It is a war with the virus,” Borenstein said.