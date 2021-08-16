Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Residents Trolled by a TikTok With Four Million Views

By Gazelle
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The internet is nothing but savagery and dumpster fires and I'm constantly getting sucked into whatever drama is currently unfolding, but I found this TikTok to be spot on. A Massachusetts TikToker by the handle @nobodycaresanthony (I'm assuming his name is Anthony) is well known at 121,000 followers for not only pointing out the obvious in Massachusetts and Rhode Island online groups, but he also speaks his mind at the same time. He's not wrong, either.

fun107.com

Comments / 0

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Government
City
Plymouth, MA
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Plymouth, MA
Entertainment
City
Florida, MA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Plymouth Facebook#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Barnstable, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Barnstable Raccoons Bob For Apples in Adorable Video

Some may say it's still too early to be shopping for fall decorations and sipping on pumpkin spice lattes, but the raccoons at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape branch seem pretty excited to be getting in the spirit of the season. The branch, which is based out of Barnstable...
Posted by
FUN 107

Cape Cod Server Goes Viral for Hilarious Impression of Tourists

Chelsea Fitzgerald, a Nantucket native, is quickly gaining popularity on TikTok for her spot-on impersonations of what it’s like to work at a restaurant on Cape Cod during the summer. With close to three million views on her videos, Fitzgerald has found her comedic voice by taking her daily life as a restaurant employee and turning it into relatable humor.
Oak Bluffs, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Martha’s Vineyard ‘Dollhouse’ Home Officially on the Market

One of Martha’s Vineyard’s iconic “dollhouse” homes is up for grabs for any buyer who is looking to live on island time year-round. When you get off the ferry at Oak Bluffs on the Vineyard and you stroll downtown, it’s mandatory to stop and gawk at the dollhouse cottages sitting on the hill. Rarely does one pop up for sale, but the 642-square-foot home is ready with a price tag of $629,000.
Falmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Falmouth Woman Leaves Out Water for Coyotes Despite Guidance Not To

In today's episode of things you definitely shouldn't do, a woman in Falmouth purposely left out a bowl of water for a pack of wild coyotes. Jennifer Christian shared a night-vision video of the pack drinking from the bowl in a Falmouth Facebook group Tuesday morning. According to Christian, she sees the pack of seven show up on her camera every night.
Westport, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Check Out These Decked Out Pontoons from Westport's Watuppa Palooza

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Masks Required Indoors at Buttonwood Park Zoo

Buttonwood Park Zoo announced on Monday, August 16 that municipally-owned buildings in New Bedford are requiring mask-use in indoor areas per the executive order from Mayor John Mitchell’s office released on Friday, August 13. This requirement will enforce the following policies at the Zoo and all other municipal buildings:. Masks...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Viral TikTok Perfectly Shows the Stormy Struggles of Summer 2021

The summer of 2021 is beginning to wind down, and as the kids are getting ready to head back to school and pumpkin spice-everything is on its way, it's a great time to reflect on all of the wonderful outdoor activities you got out and did this summer. Unfortunately, there may have been a few activities missing here or there thanks to the crazy, stormy summer weather we experienced here on the SouthCoast, and across New England, this year.
Westport, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Westport’s Annual Duck Derby Means Someone’s Winning $5,000 and More

Get ready to sound the horn and release a sea of yellow ducks into Buzzards Bay as the Annual Mass Audubon at Allen's Pond Duck Derby is returning for its 18th year. On Thursday, August 19, thousands of ducks will be bought and placed into the water for a race like no other. From Buzzards Bay to Allen's Pond, the first duck to cross the finish line while riding the incoming current will be bringing home its owner's choice of five different grand prizes.
Acushnet, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Acushnet’s Traditional Town-Wide Yard Sale Becomes More Official

The annual Apple Peach Festival in Acushnet may not be a-go this year, but some traditions will continue to live on in 2021. During any typical year, Apple Peach Festival weekend would be accompanied by a whole slew of fun events, atypical traffic and delicious goodies. Many folks would also take to the neighborhood streets of Acushnet for a whole lot of yard sales, and while the sales among neighbors were never officially coordinated, per se, Apple Peach Festival weekend just became known around town as the weekend to do a little late-summer cleaning and host a yard sale.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FUN 107

Walk Among Hundreds of Butterflies In This Tropical Mass. Paradise

Whether you're searching for a romantic day-date or an educational family day trip, this butterfly garden in Westford is sure to be a perfect pick. The Butterfly Place, located in Westford, Massachusetts, is nothing short a tropical paradise full of hundreds of free-flying butterflies. As you stroll through the garden's winding pathways during your visit, you'll see a variety of both tropical and native New England butterflies that seem to dance through the air in between trips to the garden's flowers. Other small creatures like koi fish and quail birds also live peacefully among the butterflies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy