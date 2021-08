It’s already well known that AMD is currently planning to release its new RNDA 3 graphics cards at some point in late 2022. So, in other words, by this time next year, we’ll finally see if Team Red can hold some kind of parity with Nvidia in the launch of their Radeon 7000 series before GeForce RTX 4000 comes along (probably in 2023) to likely blow them all out of the water. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, a reliable source of leaks in claiming that for the more entry to mid-level Radeon 7000 GPUs, AMD may be considering effectively refreshing some of its current best RDNA 2 designs.