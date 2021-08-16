‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Is Essential Viewing for ‘Witcher’ Fans

When a network announces a spinoff movie — especially an animated one — you’d be forgiven for not considering it required viewing. Projects like this are typically one-and-done deals. You get a new chapter with a fan favorite hero where they defeat a big, new enemy that ultimately doesn’t matter, and then move on to the actual story. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf bucks that trend almost entirely. Not only does Netflix’s new anime-inspired movie give a satisfying backstory for Geralt’s long-beloved mentor, Vesemir, but in the process it also expands this universe, clearly defining the tolls of being a witcher while also justifying Geralt’s calloused view of the world. It’s the rare spinoff that makes every detail of its universe feel richer.