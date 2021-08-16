Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Is Essential Viewing for ‘Witcher’ Fans

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a network announces a spinoff movie — especially an animated one — you’d be forgiven for not considering it required viewing. Projects like this are typically one-and-done deals. You get a new chapter with a fan favorite hero where they defeat a big, new enemy that ultimately doesn’t matter, and then move on to the actual story. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf bucks that trend almost entirely. Not only does Netflix’s new anime-inspired movie give a satisfying backstory for Geralt’s long-beloved mentor, Vesemir, but in the process it also expands this universe, clearly defining the tolls of being a witcher while also justifying Geralt’s calloused view of the world. It’s the rare spinoff that makes every detail of its universe feel richer.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcdonnell
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Lara Pulver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
ComicsCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Destiny Calls In New Action-Packed Trailer For THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF Anime

Following last month's announcement that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf would be debuting on Netflix in August and the subsequent teaser that got us all really excited, Netflix has debuted the official, full-length trailer for the upcoming anime film. The trailer offers us a bit more story context for the upcoming anime, as well as even more epic monster hunting.
Decider

Is ‘The Night House’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch

Spooky season is arriving a little early this year. Case in point: David Bruckner’s new horror film The Night House, which arrives in theaters on August 20, ushering in a wave of spine-tingling fall releases. But is The Night House available on streaming?. Rebecca Hall stars in the movie as...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Vesemir Faces His Demons in Exhilarating New Trailer For Netflix's THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF

Netflix has released another trailer for its upcoming animated fantasy anime film Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. This film is an origin story for Vesemir (Theo James), who is the mentor of Geralt (Henry Cavill). The story is set “long before” the events of the first season of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher series and this new trailer offers up some pretty cool and exciting new footage!
Video GamesComicBook

You Can Become a Real-Life Witcher at Witcher School

A Polish company is offering fans of The Witcher the chance to actually learn the Witcher trade in a three-day immersive LARP experience. The Polish company 5 Zywiolow (Polish for 5 Elements) is hosting a series of Witcher School events that will take place this fall at several Polish castles. The 3-day experience will put attendees through 12 hours of Witcher training per day, with classes on archery, elixir making, and wilderness survival, as well as monster hunts in the evening. The event will also include an unfolding storyline with NPCs and mysteries to explore throughout the day. The experience is billed as a "360 degree" experience, with staff staying in-character during the entire event.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix)

“Things used to be simpler. Monsters were bad, humans good. Now everything’s confused.” Vasemir, Nightmare of the Wolf. Whether that’s true or not, it’s time to revisit the past, and find out if things were ever really that simple, Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (NotW) is the latest...
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Witcher - Nightmare of the Wolf - Advance Preview

Since there are still a few more months to go before the long-awaited second season of The Witcher drops, Netflix is sweetening the waiting period by releasing a prequel of the beloved fantasy drama set years in the past. The animated film, which was co-produced by the US and South Korea, focuses on Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir and dives into his origin story.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Showrunner Teases Ciri’s “Fearless” Journey – Talesbuzz

Jaskier may soon have another hero to sing earworm-y praises about as The Witcher creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teases Ciri’s upcoming arc. On Thursday Schmidt Hissrich joined the leadings ladies of the Netflix fantasy series Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra for a TCA panel to discuss the long-awaited sophomore season, which will debut on December 17. The Witcher Season 2 will follow Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia who, convinced that Yennefer (Chalotra) died at the gruesome Battle of Sodden, seeks to bring Princess Cirilla (Allen) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Cast Explains Why You Should Be Excited

Netflix's popular fantasy show The Witcher returns for its second season in December, and now some of the cast have listed off some of the reasons you should be excited. Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, says, "You should be excited about Season 2 because you get to find out what happened to Yennefer after the Battle of Sodden. And I don't think there's a better reason than that."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix’s The Witcher has not yet been renewed for a third season

The second season of The Witcher has not had it easy. The filming of the new episodes, which will once again star Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt de Rivia, has suffered a stoppage of filming on several occasions, all because of the coronavirus crisis. However, the content is already in a safe place and ready for its premiere on December 17. It is assumed that the fiction will be renewed for a third season, but What is known officially?
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Signs Overall Deal at Netflix

“The Witcher” creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has signed a multiyear overall deal with Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday. The news was announced by Netflix TV boss Bela Bajaria during the streamer’s Television Critics Association press tour presentation Thursday. Under the agreement, Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce new scripted series content and other creative projects for Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy