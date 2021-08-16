The Afghanistan Dilemma

The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan revives a familiar worry: the country remains home to some parts of al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. While its core of fighters in the country has been diminished, the South Asian country’s rugged landscape and its 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) border with Pakistan makes it an ideal hiding place for militants from al-Qaeda and other groups, including Islamic State. Though the Taliban has pledged not to allow jihadi fighters to use the country to threaten the security of the U.S. or its allies, ties between the Taliban and al-Qaeda remain close through shared ideology and intermarriage.