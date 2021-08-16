7 Private Equity Stocks to Ride to Riches

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) reported excellent Q2 earnings on Aug. 11, essentially riding a wave of growth in language learning. The company just went public on July 26, raising about $406.2 million at $102 per share, according to its prospectus. (This was on top of the $114.6 million it already held, giving it a total of $520.8 million in cash). The problem is DUOL stock is now probably overvalued, given that its market value is $4.72 billion, as of Aug. 19, at $126.16 per share.