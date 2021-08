Keeping kids from being distracted when using technology can be tough. Logitech has tools help students stay focused in class. Let’s admit it. Sometimes it can be tough to keep our students focused in class. Maybe they need to move around, change where they sit in the classroom, or use a fidget toy. One of the biggest distractions can be technology—when not used for reasons related to schoolwork. But, tech is part of our daily lives and, if used correctly, there are significant benefits for us and our students. We’ve put together a list of tech tools and ideas to help your students stay focused when using technology in class.