Washington, D.C. – Speaker Pelosi Spokesperson Robyn Patterson issued this statement following former President Trump’s threat against a member of the U.S. Capitol Police:. “The former President’s threat against a U.S. Capitol Police officer is only the latest in a long line of vile Republican attacks on the officers who risked their lives to protect the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. In recent weeks, Republicans have slandered these officers as ‘executioners’ and ‘murderers’ and insulted their intelligence and integrity on national television,” Patterson said. “Officers present that day who have called out the partisan efforts to downplay a violent insurrection have been subjected to death threats and racist abuse. No member of House Republican leadership has bothered to condemn this harassment or speak out in support of these officers.”