Legendary woman’s soccer player announces retirement from sport

The Olympics provided a definitive answer to who is the fastest woman in the world. Over one epic week, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won three gold medals, set an Olympic record in the 100 meters and came closer by a wide margin to Florence Griffith Joyner’s 200-meter world record than anybody in more than three decades. The only feat she could not accomplish, because she did not have the chance, is beating Sha’Carri Richardson.