Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Legendary woman’s soccer player announces retirement from sport

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WCMH) – The United States women’s national soccer team posted on Twitter that player Carli Lloyd, 39, will be retiring from the team. The tweet read, “A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸 🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC.”

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Retirement#Wcmh#Carlilloyd#Uswnt#Nwsl#U S Soccer#Lloyd S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORWashington Post

After missing the Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson gets her shot against the world’s best

The Olympics provided a definitive answer to who is the fastest woman in the world. Over one epic week, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won three gold medals, set an Olympic record in the 100 meters and came closer by a wide margin to Florence Griffith Joyner’s 200-meter world record than anybody in more than three decades. The only feat she could not accomplish, because she did not have the chance, is beating Sha’Carri Richardson.
SportsPosted by
Axios

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson makes comeback after Olympics ban

47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic. The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters. Richardson will also...
TennisBirmingham Star

Three WTA players retire from Montreal openers

A sweltering day at Montreal took its toll on the first round of the National Bank Open, as three players were forced to retire from their opening-round matches Monday. Eleventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece advanced when the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova was forced to stop while trailing 6-4, 3-1. Another...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Community Corner: Who are your top 5 USWNT players of all time?

Fans of the United States Women’s National Team will soon say goodbye to Carli Lloyd, who announced her retirement from pro soccer earlier this week. One of 4 players all-time with 300 international caps, Lloyd has been discussed as one of the legendary players to put on the USWNT jersey.
FIFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carli Lloyd to retire from USWNT, pro soccer in the fall

Soccer star Carli Lloyd will retire this fall from both international and professional soccer. Lloyd, 39, is a two-time World Cup champion, has won two Olympic gold medals and twice was named the FIFA world player of the year. She will leave the U.S. Women's National Team as one of...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Manchester City sign Australia forward Hayley Raso from WSL rivals Everton

Manchester City have signed Australia forward Hayley Raso from Women’s Super League rivals Everton. Brisbane-born Raso, a member of the Australian Olympic team which just missed out on a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, has agreed a two-year deal. The 26-year-old said: “It feels amazing. I’m just so excited to...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Announces Medical Retirement

On Thursday morning, it was reported that Ohio State backup long snapper Roen McCullough is no longer with the program. Just a few moments ago, McCullough revealed why he’s leaving the Buckeyes. McCullough has decided to medically retire from football because of a heart condition he was diagnosed with last...
Soccersemoball.com

US women to play four post-Olympic matches

CHICAGO (AP) -- Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women's national team will play a series of four matches in September and October. The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They'll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Soccerolympics.com

U.S. Women’s star Carli Lloyd announces retirement from football

Just weeks after playing in her fourth Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement from playing football. The attacking midfielder revealed on Monday (16 August) that she will play out the remainder of the season with National Women’s Soccer League team NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as four U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) friendly matches in September/October.
SoccerIola Register

U.S. women’s soccer great retires

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015 World...
NHLfortwaynesnbc.com

Komets Jenks announces retirement from hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE'S NBC) - Komets captain and reigning ECHL Kelly Cup champion A.J. Jenks announced his retirement from hockey, via Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon. The Komets' 36th captain played a key role in claiming their first ever Kelly Cup title, 10th championship in program history. Watch Fort...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza announces retirement from MMA

After a long, illustrious and successful career, former Strikeforce middleweight champion and perennial middleweight contender in the UFC Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Tuesday. ‘Jacare’ broke the news to Combate, and said despite retiring from MMA career, he does have his eyes on a...
Milwaukee, WIozaukeepress.com

Great soccer players, greater sports

For their soccer, they got silver. For their sportsmanship, the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School girls and their fans were gold. Despite coming as close to a state championship as possible on June 25, losing a sudden-death shootout, 4-3, to Brookfield Academy in the Division 4 final after 110 minutes of soccer yielded a 1-1 tie at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, the heartbroken Rockets smiled through still-drying tears and cheered as they accepted the silver ball trophy.
Nashville, TNsemoball.com

US men's roster expanding for September World Cup qualifiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be going with a bigger roster to deal with three games crammed into a seven-day span when 2022 World Cup qualifying starts in September. General manager Brian McBride said Wednesday that the U.S. men's national team will bring in at least...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

FirstEnergy Stadium to host US Women’s National Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Haslam Sports Group with U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that FirstEnergy Stadium will host the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for its first match following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. USWNT took home a bronze in Tokyo. They’ll play Paraguay in Cleveland on Thursday, September 16. Tickets...
Soccergoal.com

USWNT confirms fall friendlies against Paraguay and Korea

The four matches will be the final national team games of Carli Lloyd's illustrious career. The U.S. women's national team has announced it will play two friendlies against Paraguay in September and two friendlies against Korea Republic in October. The matches will all take place in the Midwest, with the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy