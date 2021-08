This week, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing person investigation in Perry County turned to the investigation of a fatal accident. According to PCSO officials, Stacy Lynn Coots, 47, of Viper, was found deceased on Aug. 15 in an apparent accident. Coots, said the PCSO, had went into the hills on Rogers Branch where his vehicle was parked to cut a tree and the tree fell on him resulting in his death.