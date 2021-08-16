Update On WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the umrah pilgrimage, authorities said Sunday, a move that will boost an economy hit by the Covid pandemic. Nearly 18 months after it closed its borders to battle coronavirus, Saudi Arabia will from Monday begin "gradually receiving umrah requests from various countries", the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The umrah can be undertaken at any time and usually draws millions from around the globe, unlike the annual hajj, which abled-bodied Muslims who have the means must perform at least once in their lifetime. The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted both Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom that rake in a combined $12 billion annually.