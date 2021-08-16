Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ember Moon Addresses Injury Speculation

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmber Moon was slated to wrestle Dakota Kai in a match on last Tuesday’s episode of NXT, but was deemed not medically cleared and replaced by Dakota Kai. There was not a reported reason as to why exactly she was removed, but it was described as not serious. Moon decided...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Ember Moon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEBleacher Report

Predicting 2021 WWE SummerSlam Match Results That Will Anger Fans

It may not seem like it but SummerSlam is quickly approaching. In some ways, The Biggest Party of Summer feels bigger than WrestleMania this year because it will take place in Las Vegas and live crowds are back in full force. However, the event doesn't quite have the same momentum that many fans had hoped.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals WWE 2021 Paycheck

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been top-notch with his performances for over a year now. It turns out that he has taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a massive success. Earlier this week, WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Caught ‘Stealing’ From WWE?

UFC President Dana White handles the operations of the promotion and takes the final call just like Vince McMahon does for WWE. White has been involved in controversies regarding the proper payment of UFC stars. He was previously called out for this multiple times including Jake Paul. However, it cannot be dismissed that White has made UFC what it is today as it remains the most popular promotion for MMA in the world right now. WWE Star ‘Nearly Died’ After Matt Riddle Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name ‘Blocked’ By WWE?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

How WWE's Matt Riddle And Randy Orton Actually Feel About Each Other In Real Life

WWE’s Matt Riddle and Randy Orton have been an odd couple on Monday Night Raw for some time now with their tag team RK-Bro. Sadly, it seemed that team-up might have officially come to an end in the latest episode after Orton finally snapped on Riddle and delivered an RKO that could spell the end of their friendship and alliance, and maybe even turn into a match at SummerSlam. The friendship may be dead on-camera, but are the two actually friends in real life?
WWEstillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly A Lock For AEW

All Elite Wrestling has signed some recognizable talents over the last few years, and it’s rumored that more big names such as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could be AEW bound. AEW seems to be making a major investment when it comes to acquiring talent, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the word going around is that Ric Flair is “a lock” for AEW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy