Well San Antonio Spurs fans, we finally did it. After years of debating whether or not it was time to embrace the youth movement, the Spurs went all in. And I mean all in. The Spurs open next season with no LaMarcus Aldridge, no DeMar DeRozan, no Rudy Gay, and not even Patty Mills. Honestly, it's probably the right call. At the very least, it solves what was last year's biggest growth obstacle for the team, that nasty logjam the team faced which prevented it from developing its young core.