Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evans County, GA

Claxton man arrested following GBI drug investigation in Evans County

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Claxton man is facing several charges following a drug investigation in Evans County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marquese Shavel Palmer, 29, of Claxton, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 13, following a drug investigation initiated by the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at two locations on Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton.

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Evans County, GA
Evans County, GA
Government
City
Claxton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Marijuana#Wtoc#Gbi Srdeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy