Claxton man arrested following GBI drug investigation in Evans County
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Claxton man is facing several charges following a drug investigation in Evans County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marquese Shavel Palmer, 29, of Claxton, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 13, following a drug investigation initiated by the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at two locations on Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton.www.wtoc.com
