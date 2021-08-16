Cancel
Man Utd star Jesse Lingard sent transfer message after Leeds snub

By Patrick Austen-Hardy
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Manchester United laid down the gauntlet by demolishing fierce rivals Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford.

While everything from Bruno Fernandes’ hattrick, Mason Greenwood’s clinical finish, and Paul Pogba’s four stunning assists suggest it was a perfect day for the Red Devils.

But, there was one sceptical note for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Jesse Lingard surprisingly left out of Solskjaer’s 18-man squad to face Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Norwegian elected for Donny van de Beek, Andreas Pereira, and Juan Mata to provide attacking midfield options from the bench.

While these three players are certainly not to be sniffed at, it was a huge surprise considering Lingard’s impressive loan spell at West Ham, where he recorded nine goals and five assists in just 16 appearances.

Lingard did not even make The Red Devils bench against Leeds ( Image: GETTY)

Lingard had produced some of the best football of his career while playing for David Moyes’ side.

He came within a whisker of securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for Euro 2020.

Former Manchester City manager and current West Ham first team coach Stuart Pearce has even sent a transfer message to the 28-year-old, saying the Hammers want him to return.

The former Nottingham Forest defender highlighted Lingard’s popularity around the dressing room and even stated he would be welcomed back with open arms.

“He’s a special lad, the players really like him and his ability shone,” Pearce said to TalkSPORT.

“We’d like him to come and join us, that’s been an open secret. At the moment it looks like he’s vying for a place in the Man Utd team.”

Should Lingard part ways with United? Comment below

Jesse Lingard netted nine goals in 16 appearances for West Ham

The tricky midfielder also enjoyed a full pre-season with the Red Devils, having not competed in Euro 2020 or the Olympics.

His omission from the Leeds match has left many scratching their heads as to where exactly he stands on the red half of Manchester.

West Ham’s supporters were clamouring for the club to sign him on a permanent deal this summer, but all hopes of a reunion looked futile when Solskjaer said Lingard would remain at Old Trafford.

“Jesse is a Man United player. He wants to fight for his place. He has come back bright, bubbly, loads of energy, confident,” Solskjaer said in July.

“Everyone saw what he did towards the end of last season at West Ham. He is still in my plans.”

The Hammers themselves appeared to give up any hope of signing the midfielder saying there was only a 10% chance of Lingard returning to The London Stadium.

Reports suggest United would be looking for around £30 million if they was going to let Lingard leave the club he has been a part off since 2008.

Lingard helped the East-Londoners finished in sixth position last season.

Their impressive finish also meant they qualified for the Europa League at the expense of other rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

They also enjoyed a great start to the new season, after goals from Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek and Aaron Cresswell, secured a 4-2 away victory against Newcastle United.

