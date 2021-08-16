Cancel
Real Estate

U.S. mortgage rates climb after recent declines

Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 4 days ago
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87% for the week ending Aug. 12 — down from 2.80% last week.

Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

