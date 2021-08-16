U.S. mortgage rates climb after recent declines

The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan dropped 1 basis point to 2.86%. The 10-year Treasury was flat early in the week due to weaker-than-expected retail sales, and mortgage rates responded to subsequent investor concerns about declining consumer sentiment and rising delta variant COVID cases. In addition, yesterday’s Federal Reserve minutes showed the central bank is considering tapering its asset purchases toward the end of 2021, because of concerns about inflation in light of the economic recovery. However, tapering Treasury purchases will be a likely first step, before cutting back on mortgage-backed securities. This means that we can expect rates to resume their mid-March climb above 3.0% closer to the end of the year, and into 2022.