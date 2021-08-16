U.S. mortgage rates climb after recent declines
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87% for the week ending Aug. 12 — down from 2.80% last week.www.bizjournals.com
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87% for the week ending Aug. 12 — down from 2.80% last week.www.bizjournals.com
The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
Comments / 0