The Mets (59-55) prepare for a battle against one of the National League’s toughest squads as they host the Dodgers (69-46) for three games. This series will be the beginning of 13 straight games for New York against the Dodgers and the Giants, which will be a huge test and a make-or-break stretch as they try to claw their way back into first place in the NL East. The Mets haven’t faced the Dodgers since 2019, when they dropped five out of seven against L.A. They have won a grand total of one (1) game against the Dodgers at Citi Field dating back to 2017, and had a nine-game losing streak against them at home until their win on September 14, 2019.