Which Michigan Wolverines football games in 2021 are most important? Now, I’m sure some of you read that sentence and have a response similar to “every game is just as important as the next!” On the other hand, there are fans out there who truly believe that 1-11 is an acceptable record if the 1 win is against Ohio State. I’m not an extremist in either of those directions and do believe there is some form of ordering in the importance of certain games on the schedule.