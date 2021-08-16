Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Prognosis: Grim

By Tracy Hampton MGH News, Public Affairs
Harvard Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs delta surges, what can we expect if vaccination and mask-wearing rates don’t change?. According to investigators who previously developed the COVID-19 Simulator — which models the trajectory of the illness in the U.S. at the state and national levels — the combination of variant’s high transmissibility, low vaccination coverage in several regions, and more relaxed attitudes toward social distancing will likely lead to a surge in COVID-19–related deaths in at least 40 states.

news.harvard.edu

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prognosis#Reproduction#Americans#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Two Flags for Poor Prognosis After Rare VITT With AstraZeneca Jab

British doctors have identified two factors — very low platelet counts and brain bleeds — which they say dramatically increase the likelihood of a patient dying following the very rare but devastating side effect of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) after the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford-AstraZeneca) vaccine. However, they believe...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
SciencePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

COVID-19 severity depends on transmission, NIH study suggests

BETHESDA, Md. - A new study from the National Institutes of Health suggests that COVID-19 can have more of a severe impact on the lungs if the virus is transmitted through the air versus a contaminated surface. Researchers used Syrian hamsters to highlight the difference. The scientists exposed the hamsters...
Boise, IDPost Register

Idaho Division of Public Health: 'We're in for a grim winter'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — "It looks like it could be a very grim winter for us, or at least a grim fall," said Kathryn Turner, epidemiologist for the Idaho Division of Public Health. "And so that's what the hospitals are looking at. Not only today but also what we expect to see in the future."
Onalaska, WInews8000.com

Mayo Clinic, Gundersen to administer booster COVID-19 shots

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System have both started administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients. Mayo Clinic said it is administering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines to moderately or severely immunocompromised people 12 years of age or older.
Los Angeles County, CAWhittier Daily News

LA County surpasses grim milestone of 25,000 COVID-19 deaths

Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 35 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 19, lifting the overall death toll from the virus past the tragic milestone of 25,000. The resurgent death toll was just the latest indicator of the sweeping impact of the unpredictable, swiftly spreading delta variant. “When...
Public HealthHarvard Health

Tying COVID information to worker — and employer — well-being

The array of interconnected forces and relentless uncertainty unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic has profoundly tested people’s physical and mental health over the last 19 months. Now, as many Americans who adapted to remote work begin returning to pre-pandemic workplaces, the expected anxieties over what lies ahead are running headlong...
Public HealthHarvard Health

Questioning office reopenings as Delta surges

Businesses should consider further delaying office reopenings given the surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, both to protect public health and to improve employees’ psychological well-being, according to experts quoted in recent news reports. Many large employers in the U.S. such as Amazon, Google, and Apple, have delayed...

Comments / 5

Community Policy