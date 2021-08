Chris Sale‘s rehab stint has come to an end. The Red Sox’s ace is set to return to the team’s major league rotation next weekend. Speaking with media before Sunday’s game against Toronto, manager Alex Cora said Sale will start for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Orioles at Fenway Park. That will be two years and a day after his last MLB appearance, which was August 13, 2019. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.