This Dominican-American Newcomer Will Play Colin Kaepernick In a New Netflix Series About His Life And We’re Stoked

In his 33 years on this planet, Colin Kaepernick has created an unforgettable legacy. Not only was he become an All-Pro quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but he also became an activist that has changed pro sports forever and impacted even non-sports fans. While now it’s common to see pro athletes kneel during the national anthem, there was a time where that was not the case. Colin Kaepernick may not be playing football anymore, but he’s still making an impact in other ways. Kaepernick will soon have his very own Netflix series that will be a fictionalized version of his teenage years.