‘Jeopardy!’: Watch Current Champ Matt Amodio Compete on Popular Game Show as a Teen

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udLwt_0bTBovFt00

Current champ Matt Amodio’s revealed plenty of his secrets to success on the “Jeopardy!” stage. But did you know that this isn’t his first time on a televised quiz show?

TV Insider recently unveiled a clip posted by ABC News 5 Cleaveland on YouTube. The clip shows the Medina, Ohio, native representing his local high school on “Academic Challenge,” a 2009 quiz show. Unfortunately, Medina High School couldn’t quite secure the win, earning second place after St. Ignatius High School.

But even as a teenager, Amodio makes an impressive showing with his wealth of knowledge. Along with two other classmates, the “Jeopardy!” champ answers question after rapid-fire question, ranging across several different categories. Amodio doesn’t seem flustered to be on camera or in front of a live audience.

You can see Amodio and his teammates compete below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udrp4lILKsQ&t=140s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeopardy champ Matt Amodio appeared on Academic Challenge in 2009 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udrp4lILKsQ&t=140s)

Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Win-Streak Continues into Next Season

Earlier this month, Season 37 of the popular game show came to an end, with Amodio still on top. He’s won an incredible 18 straight games by this point, the fifth-highest win-streak ever. And he’s well on his way to winning more.

If the current “Jeopardy!” champ wins one more game, he’ll be tied with Jason Zuffranieri and David Madden for fourth-highest consecutive wins. If he wins two more games, he bumps up to third place with Julia Collins. But then it’s a long road to catch up to 32-game winner James Holzhauer, or ultimate 74-game “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings.

Jennings and Holzhauer also top the leaderboard for highest winnings during regular season play. During their runs, each stacked up more than $2.4 million, a far cry from Amodio’s current $574,801. Though, that was enough to push Amodio ahead of Zuffranieri for the third-highest winnings of all time.

We’ll see Amodio again on Sept. 13, when Season 38 of the quiz show starts up. New host Mike Richards will take the reins from now on, making him the fifth “Jeopardy!” host Amodio’s worked with. Richards will permanently host the syndicated games, while Mayim Bialik handles the primetime episodes and specials.

The Game Show Celebrates ‘Matt’s Stats’

Amodio encouraged people to prepare for his continued win streak on Twitter. “September 13th. Start planning your excuse for taking the whole day off right now,” he wrote in a tweet.

Amodio sent out the message after “Jeopardy!” shared a video celebrating “Matt’s Stats” from Season 37. According to the video, he has a staggering 91% accuracy rate, answering nearly all of his questions correctly. He also averages about a $23,000 margin over his competitors by the end of the game, securing his advancement to the next round.

Amodio’s strategy all season has been to play “Jeopardy!” like a numbers game. He goes for the high-value clues first, ferrets out those Daily Doubles, and makes high wagers on those and the “Final Jeopardy!” questions. This strategy has allowed him to rack up some major cash over the last 18 games, and we’ll see if he keeps up that method in the newest episodes.

