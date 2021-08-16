Cancel
Fulton, NY

Deacon George “Bud” Maynard

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago

Deacon George “Bud” Maynard, 79, of Fulton died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital. Deacon Bud was born in Syracuse, the son of the late Charles and Marian (Buck) Maynard. He was accepted to become a Deacon in 1974, and ordained a Deacon of the Syracuse Diocese in 1979. He ministered to Family Life, Syracuse, from 1979 until 1981, Holy Family Church, Fulton, until 1992, then to St. John’s Church, Liverpool. Deacon Bud was incardinated into the Wilmington, DE. Diocese in 1998 where he was the first active Deacon in the Dioceses. Deacon Bud Maynard was assigned to Holy Child in Wilmington DE. Returning to the Syracuse Diocese in 2001 he continued his ministry at St. John’s Church in Liverpool and St. Paul’s Church in Oswego until his retirement in 2016. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley, Fulton, attended Syracuse University, and received his pilots license at the age of 14 years old, and continued his love of flying planes. He served in the United States Airforce from 1960 to 1964, as a marksmanship instructor training flight crews for the Vietnam War.

