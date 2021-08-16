Minnesota filmmaker's doc considers contested island in Sea of Japan

On August 6, 1945, the US military obliterated Hiroshima with the world’s first deployed nuclear bomb. Several days later, artist Maruki Iri arrived in his hometown from Tokyo by train. Stunned by the devastation, he felt he was seeing “something that I wasn’t supposed to see”. Travelling to his family home, the artist negotiated a wasteland, including mounds of dead and barely alive bodies. When his wife, Maruki Toshi, arrived a week later, the pair spent a month assisting bomb blast casualties. With the end of the war, the Japanese Communist Party saw Allied Occupation forces as liberating Japan and encouraged...