Chattanooga, TN

Sunset Cinema In Miller Park Presents West Side Story This Saturday

By Aubrey Henriksen
chattanoogapulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Chattanooga Special Events announces upcoming movies and dates for Sunset Cinema in Miller Park, an outdoor movie series in downtown Chattanooga. Each night the City partners with a local nonprofit to raise awareness about their mission. Attendees participate in pre-movie activities provided by the nonprofit partner and enjoy yard games like giant jenga, connect four, spikeball, soccer, disc golf, and more while awaiting the start of the movie at sunset. This week (August 21) our nonprofit partner is Artsbuild who is bringing an interactive dance activity.

