Arnold, MO

Some St. Louis-area parents urging schools to requires masks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — With the start of the new school year fast approaching, some parents in two suburban St. Louis districts are questioning why most students will not be required to wear face coverings, decisions that conflict with federal and local health guidelines. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that...

