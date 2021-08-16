Cedar Center South, Shaker Towne Center bought by NJ company
First National Realty Partners, LLC of Red Bank, N.J., recently purchased Cedar Center South in University Heights and Shaker Towne Center in Shaker Heights. The Cedar Center South shopping center in University Heights recently was sold for $38.8 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, a Chicago-based commercial real estate firm, which announced the transaction in a news release Aug. 3. The firm said in a the release it secured a $25.7 million, 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan for First National Realty Partners through Sentinel Investments.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
