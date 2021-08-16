Cancel
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

By Karen Miller
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

