Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc
Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc's holdings in Intel were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
