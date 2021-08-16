Cancel
Stocks

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

By Gary Stephens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIronwood Financial llc boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Intel
Stocks
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
