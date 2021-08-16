Utah Jazz: Ranking every offseason acquisition

The Utah Jazz have had an under-the-radar, but solid offseason. How do each of their new acquisitions stack up against one another?. The biggest victory of the Utah Jazz’s offseason was not an outside acquisition. Retaining Mike Conley Jr. on a 3-year, 72.5 million dollar contract was unequivocally General Manager Justin Zanik’s greatest victory. That deal isn’t just team-friendly: it’s true love between the Jazz and Mike Conley Jr.’s new pact. The fact that it was inked without having to sacrifice one of several key role players is an added bonus, and was not a foregone conclusion.