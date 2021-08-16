Cancel
NBA

Utah Jazz: Ranking every offseason acquisition

By James Piercey
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz have had an under-the-radar, but solid offseason. How do each of their new acquisitions stack up against one another?. The biggest victory of the Utah Jazz’s offseason was not an outside acquisition. Retaining Mike Conley Jr. on a 3-year, 72.5 million dollar contract was unequivocally General Manager Justin Zanik’s greatest victory. That deal isn’t just team-friendly: it’s true love between the Jazz and Mike Conley Jr.’s new pact. The fact that it was inked without having to sacrifice one of several key role players is an added bonus, and was not a foregone conclusion.

FanSided

FanSided

Posted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.
Posted by
TownLift

Utah Jazz players win two Olympic medals in Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, Japan. — Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz brings bronze to his Team Australia in the Tokyo, 2020 Olympic Games. With a final score of 107 – 93, the Aussies relegated Team Slovenia to fourth in the tournament which was a big-picture, Olympic sweet revenge for the Jazz’s and Aussie’s Ingles after his fellow […]
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | Game Recap: Jazz 63, Suns 57

The Jazz defeated the Suns, 63-57. Trent Forrest led the Jazz with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory, while Jalen Smith tallied 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Suns fall to 0-2.
NBA

Utah Jazz acquire forward Eric Paschall

Team sends future second-round pick to Golden State. The Utah Jazz announced today that the team acquired forward Eric Paschall in exchange for a future second-round draft pick. Paschall (6-6, 264, Villanova) played in 40 games (two starts) for the Warriors in 2020-21, averaging 9.5 points on 49.7 percent from...
Posted by
TownLift

Utah Jazz’s French player gets Silver in Olympic Games

TOKYO, Japan. — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 29, represented Team France tonight in the gold medal basketball game against Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Gobert is a the three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Star.  Winning their fourth gold, Kevin Durant of the NBA’s Brooklyn […]
NBAInsideHoops

Utah Jazz sign Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside

The Utah Jazz announced yesterday that the team has signed forward Rudy Gay and center Hassan Whiteside. Gay (6-8, 240, Connecticut) saw action in 63 games (one start) in 2020-21 with the San Antonio Spurs, owning averages of 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per contest.
NBAthehivesports.com

Utah Jazz: Title Contenders After a Successful Offseason

The Utah Jazz have had a great 2021 offseason so far. Starting with the NBA Draft, the Jazz moved back in the draft while gaining future assets. On top of that, they cleared cap space by trading Derrick Favors and still got the player they wanted all along with Baylor’s Jared Butler. After that, the Jazz resigned veteran all-star guard Mike Conley to a three year deal. However, the Jazz front office was not satisfied with that. They became aggressive in free agency and the trade market.
Posted by
FanSided

3 reasons the Utah Jazz are built to counter the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will field a star-studded roster in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Utah Jazz still have a chance to be the better team. The Utah Jazz have had a meaningful-but-understated offseason to date, adding quality rotation pieces in Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall while retaining veteran floor general Mike Conley Jr. None of these moves necessarily broke the internet, however, each represents a logical addition to a squad that finished the 2020-21 NBA regular season a league best 52-20.
NBAkslsports.com

Report: Forward Jarrell Brantley Re-Signs With Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Restricted free agent forward Jarrell Brantley re-signed with the Utah Jazz, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith. The basketball insider reported the transaction on Saturday, August 7. “The Utah Jazz have re-signed Jarrell Brantley, sources tell @spotrac,” Smith tweeted. Brantley was recently extended a qualifying offer...
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz: 2 players fuel hope by leaving Tokyo as decorated Olympians

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) It was a historic and successful Olympic run for a couple of Utah Jazz gems. Although the 2020-21 NBA season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz would’ve liked, a few Jazz players spent no time sulking in the disappointment but rather pushed it to the side for the opportunity to bring their country national glory. Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles made not only their countries but Utah fans proud by securing medals during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz wrap up Salt Lake City Summer League

Salt Lake City Summer League wrapped up as the Utah Jazz White Team beat the Utah Jazz Blue Team, 83-65. The story of the game, and the entire Summer League, has been the play of Trent Forrest and Udoka Azubuike. Tonight they both scored 14 points and were clearly the most NBA ready players each night.
Posted by
Deseret News

What to make of the Utah Jazz’s moves in free agency

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Thursday. Free agency opened up on Monday and since then there’s been a ton of movement around the NBA. I thought that this would be a good opportunity to go...
Posted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Was Mike Conley Jr. the best value signing in free agency?

Mike Conley Jr signed a three-year, $72.5 million dollar contract with the Utah Jazz this offseason. Was it the best deal for a point guard in all of NBA free agency?. If you look up underrated in the dictionary, you won’t find a picture of Mike Conley Jr. He’s too underrated to have his picture in the dictionary.
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas Summer League

The Utah Jazz will play their second game in Las Vegas Summer League tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s been a whirlwind of games for young talent on the Jazz but it’s been clear who has stood out the most with this team. At some point this becomes some sort of Deja Vu as we will likely see much of what we’ve seen already, Trent Forrest running the offense at a high level and Dok, well, Dok smash.
NBAchatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

THE STORY: Well, the Mavericks need to find a way to look like a basketball team and not a bunch of dudes just learning the sport for the first time. The Sixers brought some of their better younger players (Maxey!) and beat the absolute crap out of the Dallas squad. Some of it’s an issue of raw talent between teams, but it’s also a lack of familiarity and the Mavericks looked disconnected from the start of the game.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz: Preseason slate contains possible Finals preview

Utah Jazz, Utah, Salt Lake City, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, National Basketball Association, San Antonio Spurs, Zion Williamson, Montana, Milwaukee Bucks. Utah Jazz (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports) The NBA preseason schedule should give the Utah Jazz some high-level tests. True, no Utah Jazz team has reached the NBA Finals since...
NBAESPN

Mike Conley back with Utah Jazz, hoping to complete championship run

SALT LAKE CITY -- Mike Conley returned to Utah to help the Jazz finish what they started last season. Conley represents Utah's biggest signing in free agency, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $68.04 million on the first day free agents could negotiate with NBA teams. Multiple teams showed interest in luring him away from the Jazz.

