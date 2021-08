“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita," Sturgill Simpson (Thirty Tigers) Sturgill Simpson knows how to do a concept record. His latest, “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” proves once again he is a prodigious musical chameleon. It couldn't be more different than his last album of original material, 2019's fuzz rock, eardrum-blasting anime soundtrack “Sound & Fury.” In between he recorded a couple bluegrass records covering his own songs.