Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 30 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)
Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
