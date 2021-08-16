Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 30 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIronwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Ironwood Financial Llc#Bank Of Montreal Can#Long Pond Capital Lp#Royal Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Sells 686,111 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Amkor Technology worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Steelcase worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 239.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.86. 402,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 471,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $434.94 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $434,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 75,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,295 shares.The stock last traded at $346.73 and had previously closed at $358.98. The industrial products...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 3.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “. LSF has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8,735 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Other large investors have also recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy