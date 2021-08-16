Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 30 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $434,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.