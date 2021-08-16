Cancel
Sentinel Protocol Price Up 2% Over Last Week (UPP)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.74 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

