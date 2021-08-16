Cancel
Stocks

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.66

By Ed Jones
 4 days ago

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 29681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05. A number of brokerages have recently commented...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $179.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $164.24 and last traded at $163.68, with a volume of 11044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.90.
Santa Monica, CAmodernreaders.com

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Liminal BioSciences Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Liminal BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $363.56

Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $363.56 and last traded at $359.70, with a volume of 5630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.08. MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $724.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.52 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion. Shares of MITEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 40,662...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 75,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,295 shares.The stock last traded at $346.73 and had previously closed at $358.98. The industrial products...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8,735 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Other large investors have also recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post $15.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.18 million to $15.20 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Up 3.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Down 5.6%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 653,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 283,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24. About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “. Separately, Macquarie...

