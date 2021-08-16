The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative to Launch Second Surety Bond Lab
MALVERN, PA — The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative®, the risk management and insurance industry’s largest enterprise-level blockchain consortium announced plans to advance its international efforts on the Surety Bonds Power of Attorney use case and launch a new lab for the Surety industry. The new Bond Signature and Verification lab will launch in the fall of 2021, while a proof-of-concept for the existing Surety Bonds Power of Attorney Verification Lab will advance.www.mychesco.com
