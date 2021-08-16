The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative to Launch Second Surety Bond Lab

Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, Powered by Cyxtera, Provides Ecosystem of Innovative Technology Companies to Support the Most Complex Government Workload Requirements. Nutanix a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, and Cyxtera a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced their partnership to launch the first Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, powered by Cyxtera’s digital exchange and Enterprise Bare Metal. The Federal Innovation Lab, located in a Cyxtera data center in Northern Virginia, provides U.S. Federal customers as well as industry partners with an environment to build proofs of concept and test mission-critical applications using on-demand infrastructure that readily supports hybrid multicloud solutions via a single operating platform.