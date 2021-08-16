Holloway Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)
Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
