Holloway Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company.Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.