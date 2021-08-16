Cancel
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry make early appearances in the NFL 100

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
The NFL Network is releasing the members of this year’s top 100 players list, more commonly known as the NFL 100. Two Cleveland Browns players made appearances on the first part of the list, and it’s a lower-than-expected ranking for both Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield.

Landry is the first Browns player to show up on the list. The veteran wideout checks in at No. 94 in the polling, which is compiled in anonymous balloting of fellow NFL players. It’s the sixth year in a row Landry has made the list but also the lowest “Juice” has been ranked since 2016. He fell 33 spots from the 2020 edition.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield slots in at No. 71 after not making the list in 2020. Given how well Mayfield meshed with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski last season and his volume of clutch performances, it seems low for Mayfield. It’s understandable considering the regression he suffered through in 2019, but if Mayfield leads the Browns to more postseason accomplishment in 2021, he’ll be much higher on the 2022 edition of the NFL 100.

