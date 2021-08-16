Bangladesh High Court orders to ban PUBG Mobile, Free Fire

This list of powerful sniper rifles that players use in BGMI is very much a game-changer in battle royale modes. One or two shots and the enemy finished, this is the power of a sniper rifle. A player does not have to shoot a complete round of bullets on the enemy to finish him. There is no recoil control. The basic tip is just to keep an eye on the enemy, the crosshair and use the fastest bit of muscle memory to fire.