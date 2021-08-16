Cancel
Bangladesh High Court orders to ban PUBG Mobile, Free Fire

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
gamingonphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the temporary ban of PUBG in Afghanistan last year, the High Court division of Bangladesh Supreme Court quoted some apps as “destructive”, and hence ordered the government to ban the apps immediately, including some popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, along with several social media apps such as TikTok, Likee, Bigo Live, etc. The High Court said to “save children and adolescents from moral and social degradation”, the apps will no longer continue in Bangladesh till further order comes from the court.

