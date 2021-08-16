Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)
Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0