Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIronwood Financial llc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schx#Schwab Us Large Cap Etf#Holdings Channel#Ironwood Financial Llc#Schx#Adv#Aj Wealth Strategies Llc#Adams Wealth Management#Dow Jones#Fund#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Steelcase worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFP Advisors Inc Has $88,000 Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 752 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 246.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimum Investment Advisors Has $460,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.86. 402,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 471,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Down 5.6%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 653,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 283,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24. About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion. Shares of MITEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 40,662...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Approximately 718,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,909,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 0.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 75,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,295 shares.The stock last traded at $346.73 and had previously closed at $358.98. The industrial products...

Comments / 0

Community Policy