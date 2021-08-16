Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.